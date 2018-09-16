  • search

Activist Stephen Mathews shifted to hospital after health worsens on 9th day of hunger strike

By
    Kochi, Sep 16: Social Activist Stephen Mathews has been shifted to a hospital after his health worsened on the 9th day of hunger strike. He has been on a hunger strike demanding the arrest of rape accused ex- Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal is accused of raping and having unnatural sex multiple times with a nun from Kerala between 2014 and 2016.

    Bishop Mulakkal has been summoned by Kerala police for question on September 19.

    Meanwhile, the group of nuns seeking action against Bishop Mulakkal said Thursday that they would continue their six day old protest till justice is delivered.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
