  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Known as 'Dr Bomb', 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Ansari goes missing before parole ends

    By
    |

    Ajmer, Jan 17: A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, went missing on Thursday morning while being on parole, officials said.

    Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada here who is serving a life term, is suspected to be involved in many bomb blast cases across the country, an official said. He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, he said.

    Known as Dr Bomb, 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Ansari goes missing before parole ends

    During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station everyday between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance, he said.

    D and the AK: Cops solve missing rifle mystery related to 1993 Mumbai blasts case

    However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said.

    In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his "missing" father, he said.

    According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hoursand told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

    On his complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case, he said.

    The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him, he said.

    Jalees, who is known as Doctor Bomb, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahidin and taught terror groups how to make bombs, he said.

    He was also questioned by the NIA in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, he said.

    More 1993 MUMBAI BLASTS News

    Read more about:

    1993 mumbai blasts mumbai serial blast

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue