    Knowing one's duty is good: Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at Adityanath's Sonbhadra visit

    By PTI
    Lucknow, July 21: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, saying "knowing one's duty is good".

    In a tweet on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra. It may be late, but standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Knowing one's duty is good."

    Priyanka Gandhi added, "Umbha is awaiting for justice since a long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled."

    Sonbhadra Shootout: Adityanath attacks Cong, demands reports of wrongdoings since 1952

    Ten Gond tribals were shot dead at Umbha village in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday over a land dispute.

    Priyanka Gandhi had met relatives of the victims at a Chunar guesthouse in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Saturday, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra.

    Priyanka Gandhi headed back to Delhi after a meeting with relatives of the victims who travelled to the Mirzapur guesthouse, where she had stayed overnight, refusing an offer from the local administration to furnish a personal bond and leave.

    Twenty-eight persons were injured in the clash, including nine supporters of the village head.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
