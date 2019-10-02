Know these popular national slogans coined by Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 02: October 2 marks the birth anniversary of two great leaders Mahatma Gandhi, the pioneer of India's freedom struggle, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, whose humble and soft spoken nature has inspired many.

Popular quotes by these leaders have become a source of inspiration to many and have guided them throughout. On their birth anniversary, let us a look at two polar quotes that has been widely accepted.

Jai jawan jai kisan

The famous slogan of 'Jai jawan jai kisan' was coined by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, recognising the need for self-sustenance and self-reliance as the pillars to build a strong nation.

Soon after Shastri took over the prime ministership of India after Nehru's death, India was attacked by Pakistan, 1965. India was facing a huge shortage of food.

Shastri gave the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan to inspire the soldiers to defend India and simultaneously cheering farmers to do their best to increase the production of food grains to reduce dependence on import. It became a very popular slogan.

Coined about 50 years ago, the slogan is relevant even today.

Do or Die

On 8 August 1942, Gandhi addressed the gathering from the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay (now Mumbai), since renamed August Kranti Maidan and exhorted them to participate in the Quit India Movement.

He called for determined, but passive resistance that signified the certitude that Gandhi foresaw for the movement, best described by his call to Do or Die.

THe slgan was accepted by all and Quit India resolution was passed with an overwhelming majority, which called for end of British rule in India.