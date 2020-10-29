Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

Knife attack in France: Modi condemns act, expresses solidarity in fight against terrorism

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 29 October, took to Twitter to "condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France" after a woman was reportedly beheaded by an attacker with a knife, who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, 29 October.

"Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France," the Indian prime minister said, adding,"India stands with France in the fight against terrorism."

I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the city of Nice on Thursday.

India on Wednesday had strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Emmanuel Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.