Knew it in September itself: Sheila’s Dikshit’s son on dismal Congress show in Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 11: It is the laxity of the Delhi unit that has ensured the poor performance of the Congress party, says Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader and son of former Delhi chief minister, Sheila Dikshit.

    He said that he knew it in September itself that the Congress would perform badly, he had said a day before the counting. The laxity shown by Delhi in-charges in the organisation, two to three people from Delhi Congress and AICC are directly responsible for ruining it, he also said.

    Delhi election results 2020: BJP accepts voters mandate, promises to serve nation first

    He said that after the counting is over it would be a different thing. Different things and different stories will be told and everything will be covered up, he also said. As far as I am concerned, what we are saw in the exit polls, the results would also be same, he also added.

    Preneet Kaur, Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had said on Monday that there is nothing much for the Congress in Delhi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 9:46 [IST]
