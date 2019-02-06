  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KMAT Kerala 2019 admit card released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala 2019 exam on its official website.

    The candidates can download their KMAT admit card online at kmatkerala.in.Candidates have to login on the homepage of KMAT to download their admit card.

    KMAT Kerala 2019 admit card out

    The exam will be conducted on February 17, 2019.

    How to download KMAT 2019 admit card:
    Visit the KMAT official website.
    Enter the application Number and password and submit
    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
    Download and take its print out.

    The candidate seeking for MBA admissions in the state of Kerala will have to qualify in any of the entrance test such as KMAT, CMAT and CAT. The MAT scores are not valid in the state of Kerala for admissions to MBA programme.

    Read more about:

    admit card kerala

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue