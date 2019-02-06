KMAT Kerala 2019 admit card released

New Delhi, Feb 06: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala 2019 exam on its official website.

The candidates can download their KMAT admit card online at kmatkerala.in.Candidates have to login on the homepage of KMAT to download their admit card.

The exam will be conducted on February 17, 2019.

How to download KMAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the KMAT official website.

Enter the application Number and password and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The candidate seeking for MBA admissions in the state of Kerala will have to qualify in any of the entrance test such as KMAT, CMAT and CAT. The MAT scores are not valid in the state of Kerala for admissions to MBA programme.