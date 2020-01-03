Kitne 'Veer'?: Row erupts over Cong booklet which claims Savarkar had 'gay relationship'

  • search
    Bhopal, Jan 03: The Congress-affiliated Seva Dal on Thursday distributed a book on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, questioning his credentials as a patriot and his reputation for valour, drawing criticism from the BJP.

    The Hindi book, distributed at an ongoing camp of the Seva Dal here, was titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?" (How brave was Veer' Savarkar?).

    The book alleged that Savarkar received money from the British after he was released from Andaman's Cellular Jail. It also made certain insinuations about Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

    The booklet also reportedly claimed that details of a "gay" relationship between Godse and his "political guru" Savarkar can be found till the time latter took up brahmacharya or the vow of celibacy.

    Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh hit out at the Congress over the book, alleging that the Congress was badmouthing patriots, especially those who were the well- wishers of "the majority community".

    Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe that his name was not "Rahul Savarkar" and hence he would not seek apology (about his remark about rape) had riled the Shiv Sena, his party's new-found all in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
