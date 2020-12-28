Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering farmers and increasing their income: PM

Repeal of farm laws, MSP should be part of negotiations with government

New Delhi, Dec 28: PM Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal also present.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli and onion as well as fruits like grape, orange, pomegranate, banana and custard apple, according to an official statement.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all stoppages en route with no bar on the size of consignment, it said, adding that the Centre has extended a 50-per cent subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

''I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite COVID-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now.''

''Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income,'' he said.

Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time

It may be noted that the first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar on August 7, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

Following good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week, it said.

"Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," it said.

The launch of the train by Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against the Centre''s three farm laws near Delhi''s borders.