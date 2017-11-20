Kisan Mukti Sansad hits Delhi to demand relief for farmers

A massive protest by farmers all over the country just hit the national capital to demand debt relief and profitable crop prices for the farmers. The Kisan Mukti Sansad has seen farmers over 150 associations from all over the country uniting for the same cause after separate agitations in different parts of India.

In a span, 10 years of 150000 farmers have committed suicide and the indifferent attitude of the government towards farmer suicide has led to this agitation in the farmers.

Here are the demands:

Implementation of Swaminathan Commission Report in totality Land Acquisition bill 2014 must be withdrawn A complete loan waiver Rs 10000 pension every month Implementation of progressive land reforms Quality seeds and fertilizers, pesticides at subsidised rates

OneIndia News