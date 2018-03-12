Kisan Long March: Mumbaikars distribute food, water to farmers

Aamchi Mumbai came together to serve dehydrated and tired farmers, who reached the city Sunday midnight after traversing 180 km for six days. Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra's Nashik reached Azad Maidan around 5 am this morning. They are planning to surround state assembly today.

Mumbai's Sikhs extended a warm welcome to the farmers with water and food to farmers participating in the Kisan Long March. Also, groups of Muslims waited on the route of Kisan Long March and distributed food at Byculla junction early morning.

The farmers marched from 1 am to 6 am from Sion to Azad Maidan to avoid inconvenience to SSC students attending exams today. AIKS President Com. Ashok Dhawale, tweeted, "We do not want to put SSC students in any trouble. But we will reach Azad Maidan. Therefore, we have decided to start walking past midnight."

According to NDTV, government sources said protesters will not be allowed to proceed to Vidhan Bhavan beyond Azad Maidan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Only a delegation of farmer leaders from the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will be allowed to meet Fadnavis around noon. The Left-affiliated peasant organisation, which is leading the protests, said they are open to considering what the government offers them.

