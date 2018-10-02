Kisan Kranti Yatra: Farmers reject Rajnath Singh's assurance, say protests will continue

New Delhi, Oct 2: Unsatisfied with government's assurance to look into the matter, Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said the farmers will continue with the protest until the demands are met.

"We had a discussion on 11 points. The government agreed on seven and didn't agree on the rest. They said they will discuss those points get us back to us, as if it is a financial matter," Yudhvir Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson, said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had agreed to meet most of the demands of the thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesters, who are on a march from Hardwar to Kisan Ghat in the national capital to protest against the alleged apathy of the BJP government towards the farming community.

The opposition parties have attacked the centre over the police action, and what they call as "unfulfilled promises" and increasing farmer distress.

On International Day of Non-Violence, the BJP's Gandhi Jayanti celebrations started with an attack on farmers who were peacefully marching to register their protest, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said. "Now the farmers can't even express their anguish," he tweeted.

"Peaceful and unarmed farmers going towards Raj Ghat were brutally treated, they were lathicharged and teargas shells fired on them. We condemn this," KC Tyagi of Janata Dal (United) said.

The protesters were stopped along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border earlier in the day as police used teargas shells and water cannons to disperse them. Anticipating breakdown of law and order situation, Delhi Police has imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi.

Their demands range from farm loan waiver, implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, removing ban on the usage of tractors above 10 years and clearing out pending payments of sugarcane purchase to increased price of sugar supplied and minimum support prices.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on September 23, is the first of its kind by the BKU since the death of its founder Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, 2011. The Tikait clan, including the patriarch's four sons, their wives, grandsons and their children have also hit the streets along with others.