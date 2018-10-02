  • search

Police use water cannons to disperse 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' at Delhi-UP border

By
    New Delhi, Oct 2:  As farmers' protest turned violent at the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday, Police used water cannons to disperse farmers who are part of 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'.

    Also, tear gas shells were fired on farmers and farmers broke barricades.

    Farmers gather at Delhi-UP border during Kisan Kranti Padyatra. Courtesy: ANI news
    Farmers gather at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'. Courtesy: ANI news

    'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' has been staged by farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union. On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, farmers will be marking their protest against the Narendra Modi government.

    Around 50,000 farmers are seeking complete loan waiver, lower electricity tariff including other demands.

    Naresh Tikait, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union, asked, "Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, "Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers." 

    Earlier on September 30, the Union had announced that their 'Padyatra' that has begun from Haridwar reached the national capital on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

