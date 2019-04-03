  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Ultimate aim is second term for Modi ji’, says Kirit Somaiya after being dropped

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 3: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who was dropped as the candidate from Mumbai North-East seat after opposition by Shiv Sena, on Wednesday said responsibilities within party keep shifting and there is nothing new in it. Somaiya is a two-time BJP MP and had been a staunch critic of the Shiv Sena.

    BJP MP Kirit Somaiya
    BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

    The rivalry between Somaiya and Sena began after 2014 election when the ally criticised the ruling party on a host of issues. On Mumbai North East constituency, Shiv Sena had been bitterly opposed to Somaiya's candidature. The BJP then decided to drop Somaiya and replaced him with Manoj Kotak.

    "Very happy that Manoj Kotak ji standing with me here has got the ticket. We all will support him and ensure he wins. Ultimately our aim is a second term for Modi ji. Responsibilities within party keep shifting, nothing new in it," Somaiya told news agency ANI today.

    [Will Athawale gain from Shiv Sena-Somaiya tussle?]

    The BJP's decision to replace Somaiya with Manoj Kotak underscored its keenness to keep its Hindutva ally in good humour.

     In 2016, Somaiya responded to Thackeray's dare to PM Modi to conduct "surgical strikes" on Swiss banks to bring back black money. He had said Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray should clarify if they were worried about poor people or those with "boxes of money".

    Shiv Sena lawmaker Sunil Raut had once said, "Somaiya has not maintained any ties with the people of his constituency. We see Matoshree (Thackeray's residence) as a temple. But if he makes allegations against it and calls (Thackeray) a mafia don, no one should even try to give him a ticket."

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha election 2014 lok sabha elections 2019 mumbai bjp shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 19:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue