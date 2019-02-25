  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiren Rijiju blames Arunachal govt for failing to inform people about PRC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday blamed the Arunachal Pradesh government for failing to communicate about the ground situation to the people over the proposal to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six tribal communities.

    Kiren Rijiju blames Arunachal govt for failing to inform people about PRC
    Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju

    "Arunachal Pradesh government was not able to communicate the correct thing to the general people. People started thinking that the government was going to implement the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC). I have asked the state to ensure that those killed during the violence are provided adequate compensation," Rijiju said.

    Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh violence: What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

    He also asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to provide adequate compensation to those who died during the violence that erupted in the state over the controversy regarding permanent residence certificates (PRC) for six tribal communities.

    On Sunday, two people died in alleged police firing to control the mob. The violence started soon after the body of a person who had died in police firing on Friday was cremated on Sunday after the protesters had initially refused to allow the last rites.

    Read more about:

    kiren rijiju arunchal pradesh tribes

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue