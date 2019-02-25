Kiren Rijiju blames Arunachal govt for failing to inform people about PRC

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday blamed the Arunachal Pradesh government for failing to communicate about the ground situation to the people over the proposal to grant permanent residence certificates (PRC) to six tribal communities.

"Arunachal Pradesh government was not able to communicate the correct thing to the general people. People started thinking that the government was going to implement the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC). I have asked the state to ensure that those killed during the violence are provided adequate compensation," Rijiju said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh violence: What is Permanent Residence Certificate?

He also asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to provide adequate compensation to those who died during the violence that erupted in the state over the controversy regarding permanent residence certificates (PRC) for six tribal communities.

On Sunday, two people died in alleged police firing to control the mob. The violence started soon after the body of a person who had died in police firing on Friday was cremated on Sunday after the protesters had initially refused to allow the last rites.