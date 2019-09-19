Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sitharaman lock horns on Twitter, Biocon chief finally says "I stand corrected"

New Delhi, Sep 19: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to Twitter over the Centre's decision to ban e-cigarettes and asked why such an announcement was being made by the Finance Minister and not Health. In the same tweet, she suggested that the industry was expecting "some fiscal measures to revive economy" from the Finance Minister.

"I have been working on it," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted in response to Shaw's dig over the economy.

When Sitharaman held a press briefing yesterday evening, the expectations were that she may announce more steps to support growth. While Sitharaman announced that the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.

"E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Shd this not come from Min of Health? How about banning gutka too? How about MoF announcing some fiscal measures to revive economy?" Shaw tweeted.

To this, the Finance Minister replied that Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is out of the country.

"Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. @drharshvardhan is out of country for an international meet," Sitharaman tweeted.

"Cabinet Minister/s join @PrakashJavdeka, the I&B Minister when required. Health Secretary was also with me, explaining details. These are protocols, as you know, which govt press conferences follow," another tweet by Sitharaman said.

"As Finance Minister - you might've observed - I've been working on and regularly speaking about measures we've been taking on matters of the economy," she finally said in a third tweet.

Shaw was then trolled on the micro-blogging site for her 'knee-jerk' reaction.

"I now understand n I stand corrected. Tks for explaining my confusion. Really grateful for your response," Shaw tweeted.

This is one of the rare occasions where Sitharaman responded to social media criticism on her work as Finance Minister.