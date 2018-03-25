Kiran Bedi tipped to be new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Kiran Bedi is likely to be the next Governor of Andhra Pradesh. There has been a demand to appoint a new Governor for AP as E S L Narasimhan has been doubling up as the Telangana Governor as well.

Apart from suggesting Bedi's name, the Centre may also appoint former Principal Secretary (Irrigation), C V S Sharma as the Governor of Telangana.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, the BJP's K Haribabu sought for the appointment of a new Governor. He said that there was a feeling that Narasimhan did not give priority to AP as he was operating out of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. A Governor exclusively for AP would smoothen the functioning, it was felt.

The Centre feels that Bedi who is now the Lt. Governor of Puducherry was better equipped to handle AP. Moreover in the wake of the fresh political developments in the state, a strong Governor was needed, the Centre feels. There have been some allegations that the centre allocated funds for the development of the new capital of AP were not being utilised. In such an event it would be better to have a strong and exclusive Governor for AP, the Centre felt.

The Centre would also have to take into account that there is no Raj Bhavan in AP. This some BJP feel leaders feel would not be an issue as the new Governor could be accommodated in a temporary residence.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day