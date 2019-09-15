  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiran Bedi rides bullock card, loses Iphone, finds it later

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 15: An expensive iPhone belonging to Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi went missing during her visit to a lake near Puducherry as part of her 'Green Puducherry and Water-rich Puducherry' campaign on Saturday.

    After a search, the former IPS officer, who led a large number of volunteers and officials raising slogans on the need to conserve water bodies, found the high-end phone lying in a thicket, but it was partially damaged.

    Kiran Bedi rides bullock card, loses Iphone, finds it later
    Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on a bullock cart on the banks of a lake in Bahoor village during thewater rich and green Puducherry movement in Puducherry.PTI Photo

    The phone had fallen off while Bedi was riding a bullock-cart on a bumpy, slushy road.

    Centre rejects proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry

    An official in Raj Nivas told PTI that Bedi used another mobile phone with which she dialled her number and the ringtone led her to the thicket where her i-phone was located.

    Earlier, in a WhatsApp message, Bedi said Bahoor lake was the second largest lake after Oussudu lake.

    Through sustained efforts over the last few months the banks of Bahoor lake had been made walkers' trail where over 3,000 saplings had been planted on either side of the water body.

    Also, Bedi said she stumbled on 19th century stone images of two women Bangari and Singari who had been instrumental in the conserving the lake.

    On Bedi's instruction, the images were unearthed and they turned out to be a 'historical feature of archaeological value.' The Lieutenant Governor then performed poojas to the images and offered prayers along with those who accompanied her during her visit to the village.

    More KIRAN BEDI News

    Read more about:

    kiran bedi iphone

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue