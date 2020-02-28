  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Mangalore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KIOCL gets green nod to set up coke oven plant in Mangalore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Public sector undertaking KIOCL Ltd on Friday said it has received green clearance for setting up a coke oven plant in Mangalore.

    However, the clearance is subject to specific conditions stated in an approval letter and sector specific general conditions as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Office Memorandum, KIOCL said in a filing to BSE.

    KIOCL gets green nod to set up coke oven plant in Mangalore

    The ministry has accorded environmental clearance, under the provisions of Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2006, for setting up of non-recovery coke oven plant (0.18 MTPA) with cogen captive power plant (10MW) and ductile iron spun pipe (DISP) (0.2 MTPA) within the existing premises of its blast furnace unit at Mangalore, the company said.

    KIOCL Ltd, formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, a flagship company under the Steel Ministry, was formed in 1976 for mining and beneficiation of low grade iron ore at Kudremukh, Karnataka.

    More MANGALORE News

    Read more about:

    mangalore

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X