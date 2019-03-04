Kinnaur avalanche: Another body recovered on 13th day

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kinnaur, Mar 04: Army retrieved the body of another jawan on the 13th day of operations underway to rescue five Army men trapped at an avalanche site since February 20 at Namgya, Kinnaur.

Body of one of the five missing Army personnel was recovered on March 2. The body of an Army personnel, identified as Rajesh Rishi, was evacuated on March 2from the site of the avalanche and was handed over to his family.

On February 20, six army men out of a total of 16 who had started their journey from Namgya to Shipkila to repair a water supply line went missing after an avalanche in Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur district.

Over 500 personnel of Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have been pressed into action to locate the missing army men.

(With agency inputs)