    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 18: The mastermind of a racket, that allegedly duped people by running a fake website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), has been arrested, police said.

    Kingpin of racket duping people through fake WBPSC site nabbed

    Acting on a complaint by WBPSC Joint Secretary S Sen about the operation of a fake website of the commission, Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Prasant Nag from his residence in Nadia district's Nakashipara, a senior police official said.

    "The accused operated www.pscwbbapplication.in, which has an extra 'b' before 'application' than that of the original WBPSC website www.pscwbapplication.in. This misled people, maligned the image of the commission and disrupted its normal functioning," he said.

    Several incriminating documents, one laptop, external hard disks, mobile phones, bank passbooks with links to the crime were seized from the possession of the nabbed person, the office said. He said Nag has been a habitual offender. Nag and his associates had created numerous fake website of different state government departments to lure job-seekers and dupe them, the officer said.

    One of Nag's associates was arrested in June and his interrogation led to the apprehension of the mastermind, he said. Nag had earlier been arrested in 2018 in connection with another case. He was remanded to police custody for 14 days on Thursday.

    Read more about:

    west bengal exam

