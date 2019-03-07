  • search
    "King of donkeys" is "anti-national" Rahul Gandhi's new name: BJP MLA

    Bhopal, Mar 7: Alleging that the Congress president 'has been acting like an anti-national' in recent times, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya said that Rahul Gandhi's name 'Pappu', which the BJP leaders have often used while referring to the Congress chief, has now been changed to "Gadhon ka Sartaj" ( King of donkeys).

    File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya
    The BJP has been extremely critical of Rahul Gandhi over his alleagtions against PM Modi over Rafale deal issue and recently for raising questions on IAF's preemptive strikes of terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

    "Earlier, he was called 'Pappu', that was a harmless and an affectionate name. But of late he has been acting like an anti-national. So we now changed his name from 'Pappu' to 'Gadhon ka Sartaj'," news agency ANI quoted Akash Vijayvargiya as saying.

    Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and an MLA in the Madhya Pradesh assembly. In the recent Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Akash defeated Congress' three time MLA Ashwin Joshi by a margin of over 5700 votes from Indore-3 vidhan sabha seat.

    With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the allegations, counter-allegations and name calling have become the order of the day. Even Rahul has been attacking PM Modi by using "Chowkidaar chor hai" jibe at almost every rally. "Chowkidaar chor hai" literally translates into "The watchman is chief". PM Modi calls himself the Watchman while asserting that he has been harsh on corruption.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
