    King Liar actress Natasha Suri tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 08: Suri, who made her big screen debut with the 2016 Malayalam comedy "King Liar", testesd positive for coronavirus.

    "I had gone to Pune taking all the necessary precautions. When I came back, on August 3, I fell sick. I had fever, sore throat so I got myself tested and it turned out COVID-19 positive," the actor told PTI.

    The actor said her sister and grandmother have also been tested as she lives with them.

    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

    "My family members also started feeling sick so I am strictly quarantining at home, taking medications. They have also undergone tests, their reports are awaited," she said.

    The actor said due to the health issues, she would have to skip the promotional activities of her upcoming MX Player series, "Dangerous", co-starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

    "We were all gearing up for the promotions but now I won't be able to participate. I was looking forward to it because we had worked so hard for the project. There were things that were planned but nothing can be done now," Suri added.

    Her forthcoming project, written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, "Dangerous" is set to premiere on August 14.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 515,332 death toll rose to 17,757 with 390 new fatalities.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
