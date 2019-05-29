Kin of BJP workers killed in Bengal violence invited to PM Modi's swearing-in

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 29: Each time you think you've figured out BJP moves, it comes with something new. This time BJP has invited the families of over 50 party workers who were killed in different incidents of violence in Bengal, to the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

According to a Times of India report, at least 51 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal in the past six years during panchayat elections and the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

One of the invitees, son of late Manu Hansda from Bengal's Midnapore told ANI, "My father was killed by Trinamool goons. We are happy that we are going to Delhi. There's peace in our area now." Hansda will be among the over 7,000 guests who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP's "Mission Bengal" gathered pace on Tuesday, with three MLAs from West Bengal joining the party at its headquarters in New Delhi, along with 50 municipal councillors from Kanchrapara, Halishahar and Naihati.

Trinamool's tally fell to 22 seats from 34, while that of the BJP went up to 18 from two in the Lok Sabha polls.