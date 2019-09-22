Killing people in name of Lord Ram an insult to Hindu Dharma, says Shashi Tharoor

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 22: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that killing people in name of Lord Ram is an insult to Hindu religion.

While speaking at an event in Pune, Tharoor said,"What have we seen in last 6 years? It started with the killing of Mohsin Shaikh in Pune. Then Mohd Akhlaq was killed saying he is carrying beef. But it was reported later that it was not beef. Even if it was beef who gave anyone the right to kill a person?"

Talking about Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar, in April 2017, Tharoor said,"He (Pehlu Khan) had the licence to carry cow in lorry for dairy farming, but he was also lynched to death. Is this our Bharat? Is this what Hindu Dharam says?

He added,"I am a Hindu but not of this kind. Also, while killing people, they are asked to say 'Jai Sri Ram'. It is an insult to Hindu Dharma. It is an insult to Lord Ram that people are being killed using his name."

Meanwhile, several states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Manipur introduced an anti-mob lynching law in order to prevent lynching incidents.

Earlier on Saturday, while speaking at the Pune International Literary Festival, Tharoor said that India is now a country with just "black or white" as choices and no space in between for tolerance. He blamed this "polarisation" of politics on the actions and choices of the "ruling party".