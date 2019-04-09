  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Killing of party MLA cannot deter BJP from fighting Naxalism: Amit Shah

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 9: BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of a party MLA in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh and said this act of cowardice cannot deter the party from its commitment to fight Naxalism.

    Killing of party MLA cannot deter BJP from fighting Naxalism: Amit Shah

    BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on Tuesday when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase of elections in the state, police said.

    Naxalites attack BJP convoy: An intelligence alert warned of similar attacks in March

    Expressing anguish over the attack, Shah in series of tweets said, "Such act of cowardice can not deter BJP from its commitment to fight Naxalism."

    He condoled the bereaved family of the MLA. Mandavi's vehicle was blown up with an improvised explosive device at Shyamagiri hills when his convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur, officials said.

    After blowing up the vehicle, the Naxals opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said.

    PTI

    More CHHATTISGARH News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh amit shah mla naxal attack

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue