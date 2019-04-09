Killing of party MLA cannot deter BJP from fighting Naxalism: Amit Shah

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 9: BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of a party MLA in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh and said this act of cowardice cannot deter the party from its commitment to fight Naxalism.

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were killed on Tuesday when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase of elections in the state, police said.

Naxalites attack BJP convoy: An intelligence alert warned of similar attacks in March

Expressing anguish over the attack, Shah in series of tweets said, "Such act of cowardice can not deter BJP from its commitment to fight Naxalism."

He condoled the bereaved family of the MLA. Mandavi's vehicle was blown up with an improvised explosive device at Shyamagiri hills when his convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur, officials said.

After blowing up the vehicle, the Naxals opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said.

PTI