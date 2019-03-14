Killing of IAF personnel: CBI set to re-start case against Yasin Malik in Jammu

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to re-start its probe into two 30 year old terror cases against Kashmir separatist, Yasin Malik.

    The cases relate to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, daughter of late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the killing of four IAF personnel in Kashmir.

    Yasin Malik and ten others were chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Terrorist and Disruptive Act. The CBI named Yasin Malik as the main accused in both these cases.

    The CBI moved the Jammu and Kashmir high court seeking vacation of the stay and also shifting of the proceedings to Jammu. In 2009, the Srinagar bench had granted an interim stay of the trial before the special anti-terror court.

    The HC held that the Srinagar bench had no jurisdiction to decide a case that is being tried in a Jammu special court. Justice Gita Mittal further held that the petitions filed by Malik and others at the Srinagar wing could not have been taken up for consideration. The hearing has to be sent to the Jammu wing for consideration, the court further held. The court also noted that only the Jammu wing of the HC was authorised to hear and decide a plea against the TADA court.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
