Killing of Hindu: NIA charges arms suppliers of Khalistan Liberation Front

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against an arms supplier of the Khalistan Liberation Front, involved in the killing of Amit Sharma.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Ashish Kumar, Javed Ali and Arshad Ali. The case relates to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma President of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017.

On January 14 2017, two unknown motorcycle-borne assailants killed Sharma as part of an organised conspiracy hatched by terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF). This murder was one among eight such cases of serial killings/attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 with a view to create terror and communal disturbance.

The NIA had in 2018 charged 15 accused in the case-Hardeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dharminder Singh, Anil Kumar, Jagtar Singh Johal, Amaninder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravipal Singh, Pahad Singh, Parvez, Malook Tomar, Harmeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gursharanbir Singh and Gurjant Singh Dhillon.

The probe found that Kumar, Javed and Arshad had facilitated the other accused persons in commission of the terrorist act by supplying illegal fire arms used in the crime. They had supplied illegal arms including .32 bore pistols which, along with other weapons/fire arms, were used in target killing cases in Punjab.