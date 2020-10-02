Killing of Chhattisgarh MLA in 2019 was part of naxalites’ Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign

New Delhi, Oct 02: The National Investigation has charged six persons in connection with the killing of Bhima Mandavi, an MLA from Chhattisgarh.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Madka Ram Tati, Bhima Ram Tati, Linge Tati, Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Haripal Singh Chauhan.

The case on hand relates to an IED blast, followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9 2019 near the Shyamgiri Village, Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. In the incident, the then sitting MLA of Dantewada, Mandavi was killed by the operatives of the CPI (Maoist). Four security personnel too were martyred in the attack, following which the naxals looted their arms.

With no clues available initially, break-through was achieved in the case after examining several witnesses, surrendered naxal cadres and rigorous technical analysis. During the course of investigation, NIA arrested six accused persons.

Investigation established that the decision to kill Bhima Mandavi was taken at Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) level meeting held in December 2018 in West Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

Later, another meeting at Darbha Division Committee level, was held in the end of February, 2019, in the Gonderas Forest area of South Bastar, Dantewada, which was chaired by Giri Reddy DKSZC member and In-charge of Darbha Division.

During the meeting, as part of Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), it was decided to kill Bhima Mandavi, along with other political leaders, police personnel and disrupt the election process. Bada Deva, Secretary of Darbha Division Committee, was made overall In-charge to carry out the objectives of TCOC.

Under the leadership of terrorist Bada Deva, cadres of CPI (Maoist) were mobilised and an IED on the Nakulnar- Bacheli road was placed near Shyamgiri village where annual fair was being organised. The place was pre-decided because the Maoist leaders believed that prominent political leaders, including Bhima Mandavi would attend the annual fair scheduled on April 9 2019.