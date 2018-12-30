'Kill those you have arguement with': Purvanchal VC's 'murder lessons' for students

oi-Deepika S

Purvanchal, Dec 30: The Vice Chancellor (V-C) of Jaunpur's Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University has triggered a controversy after he suggested the students to murder the person they ever get into an argument with, and rest would be taken care by him.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, Raja Ram Yadav, vice-chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, can be heard saying: "Purvanchal University Ke Chhatra ho, Peet kar nahi..Pitai karke ya murder karke aana." The context of the comment remains unclear but Yadav is seen ending his remarks with a smile.

Yadav was addressing a national seminar on 'challenges in higher education' in Satyadev Degree College and Ram Manohar Lohia Degree College in Ghazipur at a common venue two days ago.

Some 350 colleges in eastern Uttar Pradesh are affiliated to the state-run Purvanchal University.

In the video, the voice further says that students should have the courage to carve a path for themselves from the rocks of mountains.

Yadav was appointed as the V-C of the Purvanchal University last year. Earlier, he had joined the Allahabad University as Associate Professor in 1996 in the Physics department and was made Professor in 2004 there.