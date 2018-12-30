'Kill those you have arguement with': Purvanchal VC's 'murder lessons' for students

  • search
    Purvanchal, Dec 30: The Vice Chancellor (V-C) of Jaunpur's Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University has triggered a controversy after he suggested the students to murder the person they ever get into an argument with, and rest would be taken care by him.

    In a video that went viral on Saturday, Raja Ram Yadav, vice-chancellor of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, can be heard saying: "Purvanchal University Ke Chhatra ho, Peet kar nahi..Pitai karke ya murder karke aana." The context of the comment remains unclear but Yadav is seen ending his remarks with a smile.

    Yadav was addressing a national seminar on 'challenges in higher education' in Satyadev Degree College and Ram Manohar Lohia Degree College in Ghazipur at a common venue two days ago.

    Some 350 colleges in eastern Uttar Pradesh are affiliated to the state-run Purvanchal University.

    In the video, the voice further says that students should have the courage to carve a path for themselves from the rocks of mountains.

    Yadav was appointed as the V-C of the Purvanchal University last year. Earlier, he had joined the Allahabad University as Associate Professor in 1996 in the Physics department and was made Professor in 2004 there.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
