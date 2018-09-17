‘Kill Nirmala Sitharaman' chat on Whatsapp lands duo in jail

Dehradun, Sep 17: Two drunk persons were allegedly chatting over Whatsapp about killing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Uttarakhand which has led to their arrest, said reports. The chat took place on Sunday evening, a day before Sitharaman was to visit Uttarakhand.

The police are probing whether the duo had any criminal background or possessed any arms and ammunition.

The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as "Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. (I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day)", police said, as per reports.

Police were alerted about the message on Sunday evening after which the duo were arrested.

"We were alerted to the chat (about killing the defence minister) on a WhatsApp group at 9.30 pm on Sunday. We identified two persons between whom the chat was taking place and arrested them Monday morning ahead of the defence minister's arrival here," Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said.

The matter is still under investigation. The police, however, said that it appears that the duo were chatting under the influence of alcohol.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs