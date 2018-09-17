  • search

‘Kill Nirmala Sitharaman' chat on Whatsapp lands duo in jail

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dehradun, Sep 17: Two drunk persons were allegedly chatting over Whatsapp about killing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Uttarakhand which has led to their arrest, said reports. The chat took place on Sunday evening, a day before Sitharaman was to visit Uttarakhand.

    The police are probing whether the duo had any criminal background or possessed any arms and ammunition.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as "Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. (I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day)", police said, as per reports.

    Police were alerted about the message on Sunday evening after which the duo were arrested.

    "We were alerted to the chat (about killing the defence minister) on a WhatsApp group at 9.30 pm on Sunday. We identified two persons between whom the chat was taking place and arrested them Monday morning ahead of the defence minister's arrival here," Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said.

    The matter is still under investigation. The police, however, said that it appears that the duo were chatting under the influence of alcohol.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman whatsapp uttarakhand

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 23:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue