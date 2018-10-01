Kids travel on aluminium containers daily to reach school in this Assam village

Dispur, Oct 1: Lack of infrastructure hampering smooth flow of life is not something new in India. Especially, away from the glitzy urban life, it often becomes a hardship for the common man and recently, another example of how children are being forced to cope with a tough life came to the fore, making even those in power feeling ashamed.

A video recently surfaced showing kids in Sotea village in northern Asam's Biswanath district travelling to and back from their school riding aluminium pots to cross a river daily. There are no bridges nor boats to help them reach school but the children are too determined to continue with their study. They carry their pots to the river bank, climb into them and row them by themselves to reach school on the other side of the river.

#WATCH Students of a primary govt school in Assam's Biswanath district cross the river using aluminium pots to reach their school. pic.twitter.com/qeH5npjaBJ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

This is a far too risky tale in the lives of these kids and on a daily basis.

The video faced a backlash for the state of affairs in the district which was formed just three years ago. Even the local MLA Pramod Borthakur, who is from the BJP, said he is "ashamed" of what's happening. He promised to make arrangement for boats for the school kids to reduce their ordeal.

"I am ashamed to see this. There is no PWD road in the area. Don't know how government constructed a school on an island. We can definitely provide a boat for the students. I will ask the district officer to shift the school to another place," ANI quoted him as saying.

The BJP came to power in Assam in 2016 after a 15-year rule by the Congress.