Kids fashion sector witnessing massive growth, claims Flipkart

People want their kids to look neat, dapper and steal the show. The sales of kids fashion category have witnessed a massive growth and the demand is mainly driven by tier II and III towns, said e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Flipkart claimed it had 51 percent share of the online market in the kids' fashion category, adding that it is witnessing 100 percent year-on-year growth in the sector. Flipkart is facing a stiff competition in India by US-based Amazon.

"Our market share is at 51 percent in the online space, making us the leader in the kids fashion space. Our business has seen 100 per cent y-o-y growth and we are confident of continuing the momentum," Flipkart Head of Fashion Rishi Vasudev told PTI.

The kids' fashion category is estimated to be worth Rs 49,000 crore, which includes school uniforms and other products.

Vasudev said Southern India is a large market for Flipkart, followed by north India. He said that wide range of options and convenience of easy returns are two of the most important factors that the customer looks at while shopping for kids fashion products online.

"We offer more than 2 lakh styles that is curated for the customer, so that the next time they come to our platform, we can show him relevant options," he said adding that Flipkart has close to 200 brands and 4,000 sellers on board for the burgeoning category.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day