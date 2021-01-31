YouTube
    Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona becomes world's first movie to reveal title logo at Burj Khalifa

    By
    |

    Dubai, Jan 21: Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, created history with the movies trailor launch on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film was superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

    Vikrant Rona

    With the launch, Sudeep became the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa.

    Vikram Rona is being helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari playing an important role.

    On work front, Sudeep was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood film Dabangg 3, where he played a villain in the flick. Apart from Phantom, Kiccha Sudeep will also be seen in Kotigobba 3, which is directed by Shiva Karthik.

