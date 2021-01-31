Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona becomes world's first movie to reveal title logo at Burj Khalifa

Dubai, Jan 21: Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, created history with the movies trailor launch on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. The logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film was superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.

With the launch, Sudeep became the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa.

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.

Mch luv 🙏🏼.



Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.

Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.

🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

Vikram Rona is being helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari playing an important role.

On work front, Sudeep was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood film Dabangg 3, where he played a villain in the flick. Apart from Phantom, Kiccha Sudeep will also be seen in Kotigobba 3, which is directed by Shiva Karthik.