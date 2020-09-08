Kia Motors launches its flagship showroom in Yelahanka through Epitome Automobiles

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bangalore, Sept 08: Epitome Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, the dealers for KIA Motors in Karnataka, today inaugurated its flagship showroom in Yelahanka, Bangalore. This dealership centre is the third showroom for Epitome Automobiles with KIA Motors in Karnataka and was inaugurated by Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO at KIA Motors India Pvt Ltd.

Spread across 30,000 square feet, this dealership centre is a 3S facility and is located strategically on Bangalore International Airport Road, close to the KIA Motors' manufacturing facility in Anantpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore G Reddy, Dealer Principal, Epitome Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are extremely delighted to inaugurate the flagship showroom for KIA Motors in Karnataka and have Kookhyun Shim be a part of this momentous occasion. We set-up Epitome Automobiles in 2019 and we have delivered over 1000 cars for KIA Motors within the first year of our operation. At Epitome Automobiles, we have always put customer delight at the heart of our business and focused on delivering superior services to anyone who visits our showroom. This philosophy has gone a long way in strengthening our partnership with KIA Motors and the fact that they have chosen Epitome Automobiles to launch their flagship showroom is a reflection of their faith in us. Through this showroom, we aim to indulge our customers in a one-of-its kind experience and continue to focus on the growth of Epitome within the Kia network."

Epitome Automobiles was established by Kishore G Reddy, a first generation entrepreneur who started off his business journey in the field of real estate and construction. Being a new entrant in this industry, Reddy set-up his first dealership showroom for Kia Motors in Whitefield - a key IT hub in Bangalore.

In less than a year, he expanded his dealership footprint across other locations including Kolar and now Yelahanka, employing around 200 employees across these three locations.