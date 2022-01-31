Khushi Dubey's mother gets ticket from Congress, to contest from Kalyanpur

Are you living on Mars: HC asks petitioner on plea seeking postponement of polls in 5 states due to Covid-19

India

oi-Prakash KL

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Congress has fielded Gayatri Tiwari, the mother of Khushi Dubey who is in jail. In the latest list released by the grand old party, the names of seven contestants have been revealed on Monday.

From Kalyanpur, the party has fielded Gayatri Tiwari. Khushi Dubey is the wife of Amar Dubey, who was an associate of gangster Vikas Dubey who killed eight policemen in Kanpur's Bikru village in July 2020. Gayatri Tiwari got ticket just days after Khushi Dubey's mother met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Vikas Dubey and Amar Dubey were killed in separate encounters. Congress sources said opposition parties have raised their voice regarding Khushi Dubey and posed questions as to how a woman, who came to her in-laws' house just two days ago, could be involved in a crime committed by her husband.

Khushi Dubey's mother met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a few days ago. Later in the day, the Congress also announced the name of Atul Singh from the Unchahar constituency. The party has announced that it will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

The Congress, which has been out of power in the state for three decades, is contesting all the 403 seats. The Congress is contesting the Uttar Pradesh polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youngsters, assuring them of employment opportunities. The party has laid down a roadmap as to how it would provide jobs if elected to power.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. PTI