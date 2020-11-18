Khushbu Sundar meets with accident, escapes unhurt

Accident victim in Bengaluru donates his organs to six people

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 18: Tamil Nadu, BJP leader, Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur.

The accident occurred when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. She has escaped unhurt. The police investigation is on.

Kushboo who was the Congress national spokesperson, in October resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders "dictating terms" and "suppressing" her.

Tamil Nadu Police arrest BJP leader Khushbu Sundar near Chennai

The party had announced in Delhi that Kushboo has been dropped from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediate effect." A popular Tamil actor, she was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014.