'Khayal acha hai': Manohar Lal Khattar's dig at Kejriwal over tweet on Haryana

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 14: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his tweet on Haryana, saying 'Dil behlane ke liye, Ghalib, yeh khayal acha hai'.

"Kejriwal is free to think whatever he wants but the ground reality is different from his imagination. Our countrymen knew the ground reality and they will vote for the BJP again," he was quoted saying by IANS.

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Congress to join the proposed alliance between his party and JJP but his offer was snubbed by his Haryana-ally, which said it can "never have any truck" with the Congress.

Kejriwal claimed that an alliance between AAP, Congress and Jannayak Janata Party would defeat the BJP in the state.

Also Read Despite Congress' snub in Delhi, Kejriwal reaches out to Rahul for alliance in Haryana

Congress President Rahul Gandhi ruled out any alliance with AAP in Delhi and asked his party workers in the capital to win all seven Lok Sabha seats following which Kejriwal said his party would win all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi "on its own".

AAP had supported JJP in the recent Jind By-poll in Haryana and both parties have been in talks to ally for the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Over 1.74 crore people in Haryana are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state, the election for which will be held on May 12.

PTI