Khattar, deputy Dushyant meet Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by farmers against the new agri laws.

The meeting came within hours after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers'' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

Khattar and Chautala along with the state presidents of BJP, the JJP and state cabinet ministers met the home minister, here at North Block.

Before meeting Shah, Chautala met MLAs of his party Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) here at a farm house, in which a section of them said it would cost the ruling alliance heavily if the laws are not repealed.

Khattar had to cancel a public meeting in Karnal on Sunday after the site was ransacked by the protesting farmers.

A section of MLAs belonging to JJP, headed by Chautala, is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.