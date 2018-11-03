Kharge in SC to challenge govt decision on CBI chief Verma

New Delhi, Nov 3: A petition challenging the decision to send CBI director, Alok Verma on leave will be filed in the Supreme Court.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge will file the petition challenging the decision taken by the government two weeks back. Kharge incidentally was part of the selection committee comprising the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India that chose Verma as the director of the CBI.

Kharge states that the decision to send the director on leave pending an inquiry by the Central Vigilance Commission is wrong. In his petition, Kharge questioned the power of the Centre under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to alter the two year fixed tenure given to a CBI director. He has termed the decision as arbitrary and illegal.

The SC is already seized of a petition filed by Verma himself challenging the government's decision against him. The Supreme Court while not interfering the decision taken by the Centre, however directed the CVC to probe into the allegations by Verma and submit a report in two weeks time. The inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

The Centre had decided to send both Verma and special director, Rakesh Asthana on leave following a public spat in between them. Both had levelled bribery charges against each other in connection with the Moin Qureshi case. Verma had gone a step ahead and filed an FIR against Asthana.