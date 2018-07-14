Khalistan: Why the “London Declaration for Referendum 2020” is a huge cause for concern

New Delhi, July 14: A major rally being conducted under the banner, " London Declaration for a Referendum 2020" is under the scanner of the Indian agencies. This major rally demanding a separate state of Khalistan is being organised by a group called Sikhs for Justice at the Trafalgar Square on August 12.

Reports had suggested that despite there being a section raising concerns about this rally, the UK government has no plans to ban it as long as it remains within the law and is non-violent.

The rally is dubbed as a "London Declaration" for a "Referendum 2020" campaign seeking a "sovereign state of Khalistan", with claims that it will be attended by Sikhs from the UK, Europe and America.

The demands for a separate Khalistan state have been revived and similar events are being conducted in various parts of the world. Completely backed by the ISI, similar events are being conducted in Canada as well.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the Referendum 2020 is a movement launched by those demanding Khalistan. It operates at various levels, which also includes propagating for the movement.

Recently the NIA had busted a plot in which the ISI stooges in Punjab had planned on a series of murders of Hindu activists and leaders. The idea was to create communal tension and keep Punjab on the boil. It was found that the funds for this operation came from Italy, Canada, UK and Pakistan.

Around two months back, the Punjab police had busted a major plot known as Referendum 2020 which was hatched by Khalistani terrorists. Investigations revealed that the referendum was being promoted by some youth from Punjab at the behest of the ISI.

Officials familiar with the probe said that this was an attempt at reviving terrorism in Punjab. The police said that the plan was to get all like-minded persons under one roof and make a major declaration. These persons had also planned on targeting a few IPL matches in Punjab before making the declaration.

They were planning a mass movement and were inviting people for the same on Facebook, investigations also revealed. During the protest and declaration, the youth had also planned on setting buses and shops on fire. With this they proposed to begin a mass movement and they had fixed the 2020 deadline to declare Punjab as a Khalistan nation.

The police also found that this plot was getting major traction from countries in Europe and Pakistan as well.

The Facebook page 'Referendum 2020' was set up by an ISI agent who went by the alias Fateh Singh, the police also learnt. He had also roped in four youth to popularise the page. The main idea was to get a lot of people under one platform and then create terror before declaring Punjab as a separate nation.