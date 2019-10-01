Khalistan terrorists using online accounts of jail inmates to transfer money, fund terror

New Delhi, Oct 01: The probe initiated by the Punjab Police in the aftermath of drones from Pakistan dropping off arms has become wider.

It was found that a module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) was coordinating with the ISI to bring in these weapons. Key to the investigations is a senior member of the KZF, Maan Singh, who is currently being interrogated by the Punjab Police.

It was found that Singh had used online transactions extensively to transfer funds. He was using the bank accounts of several jail inmates and this has led to the scrutiny of mobile phones that were found inside the jail premises.

Sources tell OneIndia that Singh was in touch with several criminals inside the jail. They were drug peddlers and gangsters. He was using their accounts to transfer money online for terror operations.

The counter intelligence wing is scrutinising the mobiles that were seized from inside the jail premises. We will get more leads and find out how wide this nexus is, an officer part of the probe informed.

Investigations being conducted by the police after it was found that drones were used to drop off arms and ammunition in Punjab suggest that there was a hand of the Khalistan Zindabad Force in it.

The ISI which has been shielding operatives of the KZF, Babbar Khalsa International and other Khalistan terror groups had been using the networks of these groups to smuggle in the arms and then transport it to Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations have shown that these weapons were being dropped off in Punjab are meant to be transported to Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past 10 days, the drones are said to have carried out 8 sorties to drop the weapons, which also include satellite phones.

The heavy lifting drones can carry up to 5 kilograms and also capable of flying fast and low to evade detection, a source in the Punjab Police informed OneIndia. The first clues came in after the police found a burnt drone at Tarn Taran. The drone was burnt down by the terrorists after it failed to fly back to Pakistan.

This led to the recovery of arms and ammunition in Amritsar near the Pakistan border. There has been enhanced activity by Pakistan especially on the Punjab border. The intention is to drop off as many arms and other material so that it can be smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir for the terrorists over there to use.

Counter Intelligence Officials tell OneIndia that the focus for the ISI is on J&K. With security at an all time high, it is unable to move the arms through the border. Hence the ISI has been using the Punjab border to drop off the arms. Further the agency has also directed the operatives of the KZF and BKI to activate its networks and help move the consignment into Jammu and Kashmir. The ISI has been looking to launch a major strike in J&K and hence wants to facilitate the terrorists there with arms and ammunition.