    Khalistan terrorist Happy PhD killed due to illicit affair with married Muslim woman in Lahore

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The killing of top Khalistan terrorist Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD could have been due to an illicit affair and not a financial dispute over a drug deal as had been reported earlier.

    The Intelligence agencies in India are trying to gather more information about how the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force was killed. At first, it was said that he may have been killed by a local gang near Lahore due to a financial dispute.

    However, now reports suggest that he was having an illicit affair with a married Muslim woman. He was warned by the husband of the lady, but Singh did not pay heed. This may have led to his killing the Indian agencies say.

    His parents had requested that his body be returned. However, Singh was cremated in Pakistan in the presence of a superintendent rank police officer and the station house officer of the Dera Chahal station.

    The cremation took place at the Babu Sabu Chowk cremation grounds. While the parents of the slain terrorist had urged that his body be returned, officials had indicated that it would not happen.

    Top sources tell OneIndia the body was not returned owing to the fact that Singh was living under a fake identity at the Nankana Sahib in Punjab, Pakistan.

    The Punjab police had got nine red corner notices issued against him. He was killed by a local gang over a financial dispute that stemmed out of a drug deal, sources said. The source said that he was shot by a local gang near the Dera Chahal Gurudwara near Lahore.

    Harmeet alias Happy PhD took over as the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force in 2014 after the outfit's boss Harminder Mintoo was arrested by the Punjab Police from Thailand. Mintoo had managed to escape from jail, but he was arrested again. He died of a cardiac arrest in 2018.

    Singh, who was killed was living in Pakistan for the past 20 years under the patronage of the ISI. Singh was accused of radicalising the youth in Punjab. He would raise funds for the terrorist group and was a key player in the narcotics world.

    Read more about:

