YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KGF: Chapter 2 to release on July 16

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 29: Much-awaited Kannada action drama "KGF: Chapter 2" starring South star Yash is slated to release on July 16, the makers have announced. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF", led by Yash.

    KGF: Chapter 2 to release on July 16

    It is a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

    #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai trends online as KGF star Yash celebrates his 35th birthday, unveils Chapter 2 teaser

    "KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

    The upcoming sequel marks Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt''s Kannada acting debut.

    The film also stars actors Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

    Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March last year and the shoot resumed in August. P

    More ENTERTAINMENT News

    Read more about:

    entertainment

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X