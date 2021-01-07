KGF Chapter 2 teaser leaked ahead of release on Yash's birthday
Bengaluru, Jan 07: At a time when millions of KGF fans were waiting for the official release of KGF Chapter 2 Teaser, the makers of the movie in a surprise move dropped the upcoming film's most-anticipated teaser on Thursday itself.
The teaser was set to release on Friday at 10:16 am to mark the 35th birthday celebration of Yash, who is the star of the franchise. The video garned 186k views in just one hour soon after the release.
KGF 2 teaser release date out, Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here
The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead.
"KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote:
Hi everyone— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2021
We will be releasing @KGF2TEASER AT 9.29PM tonight on @hombalefilms youtube channel.
Please show us all the love and support as always.
Thank you🙏
The scale and intensity the teaser promises is simply jaw-dropping.
KGF 2 is expected to hit theatres this summer.