YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KGF Chapter 2 teaser leaked ahead of release on Yash's birthday

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 07: At a time when millions of KGF fans were waiting for the official release of KGF Chapter 2 Teaser, the makers of the movie in a surprise move dropped the upcoming film's most-anticipated teaser on Thursday itself.

    KGF Chapter 2 official teaser leaked ahead of release on Yashs birthday

    The teaser was set to release on Friday at 10:16 am to mark the 35th birthday celebration of Yash, who is the star of the franchise. The video garned 186k views in just one hour soon after the release.

    KGF 2 teaser release date out, Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here

    The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead.

    "KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

    Filmmaker Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wrote:

    The scale and intensity the teaser promises is simply jaw-dropping.

    KGF 2 is expected to hit theatres this summer.

    More LEAKED News

    Read more about:

    leaked birthday sanjay dutt

    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 23:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X